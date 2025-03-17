Advance ZincTek Announces Director’s Share Acquisition

The latest update is out from Advance ZincTek Limited ( (AU:ANO) ).

Advance ZincTek Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically for Director Lev Mizikovsky, who has acquired an additional 10,294 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition increases Mizikovsky’s indirect holdings to 40,210,641 shares, reflecting a strategic move that may influence the company’s market perception and stakeholder confidence.

Advance ZincTek Limited operates in the zinc industry, focusing on the production and distribution of zinc-based products. The company is involved in providing solutions that cater to various market needs, leveraging its expertise in zinc technology.

