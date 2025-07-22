Advance Opportunities Fund Ceases Substantial Holding in Osteopore

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Osteopore Ltd. ( (AU:OSX) ) is now available.

Osteopore Limited has announced that the Advance Opportunities Fund has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company. This change involves the indirect sale of shares valued at A$20,201.75, affecting 1,432,748 voting securities. The announcement may impact the company’s shareholder structure and market perception.

More about Osteopore Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,213,746

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.69M

For a thorough assessment of OSX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue