Advance Logistics Secures Full Occupancy Lease

Advance Logistics Investment Corporation, managed by ITOCHU REIT Management, has entered into a new lease agreement with Azuma Logistics Co., Ltd. for the full occupancy of i Missions Park Moriya 2. The contract spans a decade, starting from October 2024, and although financial details were not disclosed, the agreement aligns with ADL’s strategic tenant selection and is expected to have no negative impact on the company’s previously announced financial forecasts.

