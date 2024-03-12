Advance Auto Parts Enhances Board and Corporate Governance

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) has provided an update.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has reached a Cooperation Agreement with Third Point LLC and Saddle Point Management L.P., leading to the appointment of three new independent board members, effective from March 11, 2024. These appointments come with the understanding that the newly appointed directors will be nominated for election at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting. The agreement also sets forth certain terms including standstill restrictions, voting commitments, and periodic meetings with the Board and management, provided the Investor Group maintains a significant “net long position” in the company. This strategic move aims to enhance corporate governance and potentially drive growth, offering an interesting development for stakeholders and market watchers.

