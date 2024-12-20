Advance Auto Parts Appoints New Chief Accounting Officer

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Advance Auto Parts ( (AAP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Advance Auto Parts has appointed Michael Beland as Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, effective January 5, 2025. This strategic move is accompanied by a comprehensive compensation and loyalty agreement, aiming to enhance the company’s leadership and ensure continuity in its financial operations, potentially affecting its competitive positioning in the automotive services industry.

More about Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. operates in the automotive industry, providing aftermarket vehicle parts, accessories, and services across various markets.

YTD Price Performance: -30.00%

Average Trading Volume: 2,679,802

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.51B

