Adtran Concludes 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting

The latest update is out from Adtran ( (ADTN) ).

Adtran Holdings, Inc. held its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on July 24, 2025, where stockholders elected seven directors, approved executive compensation, and ratified PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent auditor for 2025. The company also announced that its 2026 Annual Meeting will be held on May 13, 2026, as a virtual event, with new deadlines for stockholder proposals and nominations due to the change in meeting date.

The most recent analyst rating on (ADTN) stock is a Buy with a $15.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on ADTN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ADTN is a Neutral.

Adtran’s overall stock score reflects a blend of financial challenges and positive growth prospects. The strongest factor is the technical analysis, suggesting current positive momentum. While financial performance is a concern, improvements in cash flow and strategic positioning from the earnings call provide optimism. Valuation remains a notable risk, tempered by strong corporate events and earnings outlook.



More about Adtran

Average Trading Volume: 1,051,562

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $773.9M



