Adtiger Reports Downturn, Maintains Industry Recognition

Adtiger Corporations Limited, a prominent online advertising platform, has reported a significant decrease in revenue and gross profit for the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year, with a shift from a profit to a loss for the period. The company, known for its strategic partnerships with top-tier media publishers, has decided against declaring an interim dividend. Despite financial setbacks, Adtiger maintains a strong focus on expanding media coverage and has received multiple industry accolades for its growth and partnerships in digital marketing.

