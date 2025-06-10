Adtiger Corporations Limited Announces Successful AGM Resolutions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Adtiger Corporations Limited ( (HK:1163) ) has issued an announcement.

Adtiger Corporations Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced that all proposed resolutions were passed at their annual general meeting held on June 10, 2025. The resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, authorization of director remuneration, re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors, and granting mandates for share issuance and repurchase. This successful meeting reflects strong shareholder support and is likely to positively impact the company’s governance and operational strategies.

More about Adtiger Corporations Limited

YTD Price Performance: 36.27%

Average Trading Volume: 1,724,296

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$121.2M

