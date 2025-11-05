ADT Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Adt, Inc. ( (ADT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Adt, Inc. presented to its investors.

ADT Inc., a leading provider of smart home security solutions, operates in the security services industry, offering innovative safety and convenience products for homes and small businesses across the United States.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, ADT Inc. highlighted a 4% increase in total revenue to $1.3 billion, driven by strong recurring monthly revenue and strategic initiatives. The company also reported robust cash flow and significant returns to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Key financial metrics included a 9% rise in GAAP income from continuing operations to $144 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, and a 32% increase in adjusted free cash flow to $208 million. ADT’s strategic moves included a bulk purchase of customer accounts, share repurchases, and refinancing transactions to improve its debt profile. Additionally, the company launched new products and enhanced its partnership with Google to expand its smart home security offerings.

Looking ahead, ADT remains on track to meet its full-year 2025 guidance, with updated revenue and adjusted EBITDA forecasts reflecting its continued focus on operational excellence and capital allocation strategies. The company’s management is confident in delivering long-term value to stakeholders through its strategic initiatives and innovative product offerings.

