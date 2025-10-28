Adslot Ltd Reports Growth and Strategic Progress in Q1 FY26

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Adslot Ltd ( (AU:ADS) ) is now available.

Adslot Ltd has reported significant progress in its operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, following a strategic turnaround involving cost management and restructuring. The company has seen growth in its customer pipeline and is activating new synergistic opportunities. The StoreFront platform, launched in late 2024, is expanding its reach with global publishers like Rakuten Viber and Vox Media, showing month-on-month growth. Meanwhile, the Marketplace platform is enhancing its offerings with exclusive high-demand inventory and maintaining high usage levels with key clients like Mobkoi, indicating strong performance in the upcoming quarters.

Adslot Ltd is a company operating in the digital advertising industry, providing automated platforms for digital ad sales. Its primary products include StoreFront, a self-service digital advertising sales platform, and Marketplace, a global digital market platform. The company focuses on connecting publishers and media companies with ad buyers, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and agencies, across key markets such as Europe, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

Current Market Cap: A$5.8M

