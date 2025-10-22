Adslot Ltd Issues Shares Under Director Fees Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Adslot Ltd ( (AU:ADS) ) has shared an update.

Adslot Ltd has issued over 57 million fully paid ordinary shares to its directors as part of a Director Fees Plan, following approval at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. This move, executed without investor disclosure under specific provisions of the Corporations Act, signifies adherence to regulatory requirements and reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparent governance practices.

More about Adslot Ltd

Adslot Ltd operates in the advertising technology industry, offering solutions that streamline and automate the buying and selling of digital advertising. The company focuses on enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of digital ad transactions, catering to advertisers, agencies, and publishers.

Current Market Cap: A$5.72M

