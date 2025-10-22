Adslot Ltd Director Increases Shareholding Under Fees Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Adslot Ltd ( (AU:ADS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Adslot Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Mr. Adrian Giles acquiring 8,430,710 fully paid ordinary shares under the Director Fees Plan. This acquisition, approved at the 2024 AGM, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning director interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting its governance and stakeholder engagement positively.

More about Adslot Ltd

Adslot Ltd operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing digital advertising solutions. The company specializes in automating the buying and selling of digital media, aiming to enhance efficiency and transparency in the advertising industry.

Current Market Cap: A$5.72M

For detailed information about ADS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue