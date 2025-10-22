Adslot Ltd Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Adslot Ltd ( (AU:ADS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Adslot Ltd announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically regarding Andrew Dyer’s indirect holdings in the company. The change involved the acquisition of ordinary shares and options following shareholder approval at the 2025 AGM, reflecting a strategic move to align director interests with company performance. This development could potentially impact the company’s governance and stakeholder confidence, as it demonstrates a commitment to involving key personnel in the company’s growth trajectory.

More about Adslot Ltd

Adslot Ltd operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing digital advertising solutions. The company specializes in developing platforms that facilitate the buying and selling of advertising space, aiming to optimize the efficiency and effectiveness of digital ad transactions.

Current Market Cap: A$5.72M

