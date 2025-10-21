Adroit Infotech Submits SDD Compliance Certificate for Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Adroit Infotech Limited ( (IN:ADROITINFO) ) has issued an update.

Adroit Infotech Limited has submitted its Structured Digital Database (SDD) Compliance Certificate for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The company confirms that it has a robust SDD system in place, capturing all necessary Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) and maintaining a non-tamperable database with an audit trail for eight years. No non-compliance issues were reported for the previous quarter.

More about Adroit Infotech Limited

Average Trading Volume: 17,265

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 618.2M INR

Find detailed analytics on ADROITINFO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue