Adroit Infotech Confirms Compliance with SEBI Regulations

An update from Adroit Infotech Limited ( (IN:ADROITINFO) ) is now available.

Adroit Infotech Limited has reported to the stock exchanges about the compliance with Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018. The company confirmed that no securities were received for dematerialization or rematerialization during the quarter ending September 30, 2025, and this was communicated to all relevant stock exchanges.

More about Adroit Infotech Limited

Average Trading Volume: 17,265

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 618.2M INR

