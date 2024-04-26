Adriatic Metals Schedules AGM, Eyes Full Production

Adriatic Metals Plc (GB:ADT1) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals PLC has announced their Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 22 May 2024, urging shareholders to review the AGM Notice and cast their votes. The company, known for its Vares Silver Project in Bosnia & Herzegovina and Raska Zinc-Silver Project in Serbia, also reminds investors that its full 2023 financial report is available online. With the first concentrate production successfully commenced in February 2024, Adriatic Metals is on track for full production by the end of the year.

For further insights into GB:ADT1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.