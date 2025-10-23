Adrad Holdings Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Adrad Holdings Limited ( (AU:AHL) ) has issued an update.

Adrad Holdings Limited has announced the quotation of 18,243 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 23, 2025. This move, part of an employee incentive scheme, is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and potentially improve liquidity for stakeholders, reflecting a strategic step in its operational and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AHL) stock is a Buy with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Adrad Holdings Limited stock, see the AU:AHL Stock Forecast page.

More about Adrad Holdings Limited

Adrad Holdings Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production and supply of automotive and industrial cooling solutions. The company is known for its range of products that cater to various market needs, including radiators and heat exchangers, serving both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 67,300

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$63.42M

Learn more about AHL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue