Adore Beauty Group’s Strong FY24 Financial Performance

Adore Beauty Group Ltd. reports robust financial growth for the FY24 with a 7.4% increase in annual revenue and a significant 661% rise in EBITDA, reflecting strong customer retention and operational efficiencies. The company’s strategy yielded a high rate of returning customers and a record 71% brand awareness in its core demographic. Looking ahead, Adore Beauty has acquired iKOU to enhance its private label offerings and is set to open two retail concept stores in FY25.

