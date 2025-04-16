Adore Beauty Group Ltd. Announces Cessation of Securities

Adore Beauty Group Ltd. ( (AU:ABY) ) has provided an announcement.

Adore Beauty Group Ltd. announced the cessation of 58,780 performance rights due to unmet conditions as of March 31, 2025. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for its stakeholders, reflecting on the company’s operational adjustments and strategic focus.

Adore Beauty Group Ltd. operates in the beauty and personal care industry, offering a wide range of cosmetics, skincare, and wellness products primarily through online platforms. The company focuses on providing a diverse selection of beauty products to consumers in the Australian market.

YTD Price Performance: -23.66%

Average Trading Volume: 65,276

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$66.71M

