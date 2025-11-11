Admiral Group CEO Sells Ordinary Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Admiral ( (GB:ADM) ) has issued an update.

Admiral Group plc announced a transaction involving the sale of ordinary shares by its CEO, Milena Mondini de Focatiis. The sale, which took place on the London Stock Exchange, involved 3,000 shares at a price of GBP £32.58 each. This transaction is part of the routine management of shares by individuals with managerial responsibilities within the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ADM) stock is a Buy with a £3735.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Admiral stock, see the GB:ADM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ADM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ADM is a Outperform.

Admiral’s strong financial performance and impressive earnings call results are the primary drivers of its overall score. The company’s robust profitability, strategic growth, and technological advancements are significant strengths. However, technical indicators suggest potential short-term weakness, and there are some risks in specific market segments.

More about Admiral

Admiral Group plc operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on providing insurance products. The company is known for its offerings in the car insurance market and has a significant presence in the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 691,685

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £9.94B

