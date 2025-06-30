ADM Tronics Delays Yearly Report Filing

ADM Tronics Un ( (ADMT) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending March 31, 2025. The delay is primarily due to the company’s need to analyze additional information to complete its financial statements. ADM Tronics anticipates filing the report within the 15-day extension period allowed by the SEC. The company does not expect any significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. The notification was signed by Andre’ DiMino, the President of ADM Tronics, who assured ongoing compliance efforts.

Spark’s Take on ADMT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ADMT is a Neutral.

ADM Tronics Unlimited’s score is primarily impacted by its challenging financial performance, marked by persistent losses and negative cash flow. The technical analysis suggests a lack of strong momentum in either direction, while the valuation reflects the company’s unprofitable status, resulting in a lower overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on ADMT stock, click here.

More about ADM Tronics Un

Average Trading Volume: 15,413

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.78M

For detailed information about ADMT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue