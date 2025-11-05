ADM Reports Strong Q3 2025 Amid Global Challenges

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ( (ADM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Archer-Daniels-Midland Company presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is a global leader in agricultural supply chain management and processing, providing essential services in food security, human and animal nutrition, and bio-based solutions. The company recently reported its third-quarter 2025 earnings, highlighting strong business execution and portfolio optimization efforts despite a challenging global environment. ADM’s third-quarter earnings were $108 million, with adjusted net earnings of $448 million, and an EPS of $0.22, adjusted to $0.92. Year-to-date cash flows from operations reached $5.8 billion, with significant contributions from portfolio optimization and improved working capital. However, the company revised its full-year 2025 EPS guidance to $3.25 – $3.50 per share due to lower crush margins. Despite the challenges, ADM’s management remains optimistic about future demand signals driven by biofuel policy clarity and global trade evolution. The company continues to focus on operational efficiency and strategic initiatives to support its long-term growth and resilience.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue