Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited Holds 128th AGM, Highlights Strong Performance and Sustainability Efforts

An update from Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd ( (IN:ABREL) ) is now available.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited held its 128th Annual General Meeting on July 30, 2025, via video conferencing. The meeting, chaired by Kumar Mangalam Birla, covered the company’s performance, macroeconomic context, and business updates, including real estate fundraising and sustainability initiatives. The company reported no qualifications in its auditor reports and engaged with shareholders, addressing their questions and clarifications regarding the company’s operations and financial performance for the year 2024-25.

More about Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited, formerly known as Century Textiles and Industries Limited, operates in the real estate industry. The company focuses on real estate fundraising, partnerships, and sustainability, with a strong emphasis on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices.

Average Trading Volume: 12,085

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 218.5B INR

