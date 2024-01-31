Aditxt Issues Series B-1 Stock, Acquires Brain Scientific

Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

The Company issued Series B-1 Preferred Stock under an exemption from registration and filed a Certificate of Designations, detailing its terms such as the designated number of shares, par value, conversion price, and circumstances for an alternate conversion rate. The Certificate outlines dividends, liquidation preferences, redemption rights, a cap on ownership percentage, and the exclusion of voting rights for Series B-1 holders. Additionally, the Company announced the acquisition of Brain Scientific assets through a press release.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.