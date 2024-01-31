Aditxt, Inc. Secures Funding and Enters Loan Agreement

Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

On October 5, 2023, Aditxt, Inc. secured $3,000,000 in gross proceeds by selling future receipts for $4,470,000, netting $1,525,539 after deducting origination fees and previous debts. This was accompanied by a security interest against the company’s accounts receivable. Later, on January 24, 2024, Aditxt, Inc. took out a $3,600,000 loan with a total repayment of $5,364,000, to be paid in 30 weekly installments. The company received $814,900 net proceeds after using the loan to clear the outstanding amount from the previous transaction.

