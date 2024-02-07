Aditxt, Inc. Restructures Debt Post-Merger with Evofem

Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

Aditxt, Inc. has been actively restructuring its financial obligations following a merger agreement with Evofem Biosciences. The company has issued various secured and unsecured notes, while also amending the maturity dates of its existing debts to manage its cash flow more efficiently. Through a series of amendments, Aditxt extended the maturity dates of its January 2024 secured notes to February 2024, and adjusted the principal amounts of its September 2024 secured notes, reflecting a dynamic approach to handling its financial commitments in the wake of corporate restructuring.

