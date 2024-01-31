Aditxt, Inc. Outlines New Preferred Stock Terms

Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) has released an update to notify the public and investors about corporate charter and bylaws modifications.

The Company has issued Series B-1 Preferred Stock with detailed terms outlined in the Series B-1 Certificate of Designations, including conversion rights, dividend entitlements, and liquidation preferences. The Preferred Stock is convertible into Common Stock at a specified conversion price, subject to adjustments and certain triggering events that allow alternative conversion rates. Holders are entitled to dividends and a preferential payout in liquidation events, both at the discretion of the Board. The Company can redeem the Preferred Stock at a premium, and holders are subject to a maximum percentage of ownership upon conversion. Voting rights for the holders are limited, per the Certificate of Designations and relevant Delaware law.

For further insights into ADTX corporate activity, check out TipRanks’ Insiders Trading Activity page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.