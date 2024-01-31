Aditxt, Inc. Issues Series B-1 Preferred Stock Privately

Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the unregistered sales of equity securities.

The Company has entered into a Material Definitive Agreement for the issuance of Series B-1 Preferred Stock, which was executed based on an exemption from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and Rule 506(b) of Regulation D.

For further insights into ADTX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.