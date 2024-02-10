Aditxt CEO Provides Short-Term Loan to Bolster Stability

Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) has released an update.

Amro Albanna, CEO of Aditxt, Inc., provided a $30,000 loan to the company on February 7, 2024, with a generous 8.5% annual interest rate, to be repaid by August 7, 2024, or earlier if a default occurs. This strategic financial move showcases proactive leadership and a commitment to the company’s stability.

