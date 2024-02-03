Aditxt Announces Merger Agreement with Evofem Biosciences

Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

Aditxt, Inc. has entered into a Merger Agreement with its subsidiary Adicure, Inc. and Evofem Biosciences, Inc., with subsequent amendments extending key dates relating to a joint proxy statement and a Parent Loan. The transaction details and further updates will be provided in a proxy statement/prospectus, which the company will file with the SEC and subsequently mail to stockholders. This process involves solicitation of proxies regarding the proposed merger, and stockholders are advised to read these documents thoroughly upon availability for important transaction information.

