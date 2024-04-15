Adherium’s Smartinhaler Gets FDA Nod for AstraZeneca Inhalers

Adherium Ltd. (AU:ADR) has released an update.

Adherium Limited has announced that its Hailie Smartinhaler has obtained FDA clearance for use with AstraZeneca’s Airsupra and Breztri inhalers, marking a significant advancement in asthma and COPD treatment. The integration of the Hailie Smartinhaler with these medications will provide patients and clinicians with real-time data to enhance treatment efficacy and patient outcomes. With this clearance, Adherium now offers 100% coverage for triple therapy inhalers in the US market.

