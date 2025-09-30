Adherium Expands Market Reach with Innovative Smartinhaler System

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Adherium Ltd. ( (AU:ADR) ) is now available.

Adherium Limited’s Hailie Smartinhaler system is revolutionizing the management of chronic respiratory conditions by enhancing patient adherence and self-management, ultimately reducing hospital admissions and healthcare costs. The company is actively expanding its sales in the US and other markets by forming strategic partnerships with major healthcare entities, positioning itself as a leader in digital health solutions for respiratory care.

More about Adherium Ltd.

Adherium Limited is a digital health company specializing in remote monitoring and data solutions to enhance patient treatment. Their primary product, the Hailie Smartinhaler system, focuses on managing chronic respiratory conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company aims to improve patient health and reduce healthcare costs by promoting adherence and self-management, while expanding its market presence through partnerships with hospital systems, medical groups, and insurers.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.45M

See more data about ADR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue