Adelong Gold Revives Historic Australian Mine

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Adelong Gold Limited is reinvigorating one of Australia’s historically richest gold mines, with comprehensive information compiled by expert geologists and consultants adhering to the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). The company’s presentation is strictly informational and aimed at investors who meet specific criteria, cautioning them not to rely solely on the forward-looking statements contained therein.

For further insights into AU:ADG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.