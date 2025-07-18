Addvalue Technologies Addresses Shareholder Concerns Amid Global Uncertainties

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Addvalue Technologies Ltd ( (SG:A31) ) has issued an update.

Addvalue Technologies Ltd has released responses to shareholder questions ahead of its Annual General Meeting scheduled for July 24, 2025. The company addressed various concerns, including the impact of global economic conditions, geopolitical tensions, and industry-specific challenges on its operations. The announcement highlights the uncertainties and risks that could affect the company’s future performance, emphasizing the need for caution regarding forward-looking statements.

More about Addvalue Technologies Ltd

Addvalue Technologies Ltd operates in the technology sector, focusing on satellite-based communication solutions. The company offers products and services that cater to the satellite industry, with a market focus on communication technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 9,230,985

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$52.29M

