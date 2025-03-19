Adcore to Announce Q4 and Year-End 2024 Financial Results

An announcement from Adcore ( (TSE:ADCO) ) is now available.

Adcore Inc. announced it will release its fourth quarter and 2024 year-end financial results on March 26, 2025. The company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss these results, focusing on addressing questions about its performance. This announcement highlights Adcore’s commitment to transparency and provides stakeholders with insights into its financial health and strategic direction.

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company that provides digital marketing solutions to entrepreneurs and advertisers. The company specializes in managing and automating e-commerce store advertising while analyzing advertising budgets for maximum ROI. Adcore is a certified partner with major platforms like Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, and TikTok. Established in 2006, it operates from its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, with additional offices in Toronto, Melbourne, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

