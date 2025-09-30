ADC Therapeutics Updates Strategic Focus on ZYNLONTA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ADC Therapeutics ( (ADCT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, ADC Therapeutics released an updated corporate presentation detailing their strategic focus on expanding ZYNLONTA’s indications and advancing their PSMA-targeting ADC. The company aims to enhance its market position by leveraging its specialized capabilities in ADCs, supported by a multidisciplinary team and a cash runway extending into 2028. This strategic direction is expected to impact its operations and stakeholder interests positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (ADCT) stock is a Hold with a $3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ADC Therapeutics stock, see the ADCT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ADCT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ADCT is a Neutral.

ADC Therapeutics’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its challenging financial performance, characterized by declining revenues and high leverage. While technical indicators show positive momentum, the valuation remains unattractive due to ongoing losses. The earnings call provided some optimism with strong clinical trial results and an extended cash runway, but restructuring costs and increased net losses are concerns. Corporate events indicate a strategic focus on growth, which is a positive sign.

To see Spark’s full report on ADCT stock, click here.

More about ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA is a commercial-stage company specializing in the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on expanding its FDA-approved product, ZYNLONTA, and advancing its pipeline, including a PSMA-targeting ADC.

Average Trading Volume: 728,927

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $452.2M

Learn more about ADCT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue