Adavale Advances Uranium and Nickel Exploration

Adavale Resources Limited has reported significant progress in its uranium and nickel exploration activities for the first quarter of 2024, with the commencement of its exploration program at Mundowdna South in South Australia, and the strategic acquisition of EL6553, enhancing its exploration footprint to over 2,000 square kilometers. The company has also been preparing for its 2024 work program in Tanzania, despite seasonal challenges, and is optimistic about preliminary results from the fieldwork in South Australia expected in the coming weeks.

