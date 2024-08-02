Adaptimmune’s TECELRA®: FDA Approval Marks Solid Tumor Breakthrough

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) has issued an update.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc. announced the historic FDA approval of TECELRA®, a groundbreaking engineered cell therapy for solid tumor cancer, specifically for adults with a certain type of synovial sarcoma. This marks the first U.S. approval of its kind, offering new hope for patients who have previously undergone chemotherapy. While the news is promising, the company cautions that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary as the therapy progresses through further development and commercialization.

Learn more about ADAP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.