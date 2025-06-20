AdaptHealth Approves Key Proposals at Annual Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

On June 18, 2025, AdaptHealth Corp. held its annual stockholders meeting via live audio webcast, where stockholders voted on three key proposals. The proposals included the election of six directors, the ratification of KPMG LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, and a non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation. All proposals were approved, with each director nominee elected, KPMG LLP’s appointment ratified, and the executive compensation endorsed.

The most recent analyst rating on (AHCO) stock is a Buy with a $11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AdaptHealth stock, see the AHCO Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AHCO is a Neutral.

AdaptHealth’s overall stock score of 63 reflects a stable financial position with operational improvements, though tempered by revenue declines and mixed technical indicators. The valuation is moderate, and earnings call insights highlight both progress and ongoing challenges, resulting in a neutral outlook.

More about AdaptHealth

Average Trading Volume: 1,505,657

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.14B

