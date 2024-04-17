AdaptHealth Announces Executive Leadership Transition

The latest announcement is out from AdaptHealth (AHCO).

AdaptHealth Corp. has appointed Suzanne Foster as their new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 20, 2024. Foster brings a wealth of experience from her previous leadership roles at Danaher Corporation and Cardinal Health. Her appointment also coincides with her joining the Company’s board of directors. Concurrently, Richard Barasch will step down as Interim CEO but continue as Chairman until June 30, 2024, after which he will serve as a special advisor. This executive shuffle reflects AdaptHealth’s strategic moves within its leadership structure to drive the company forward in the healthcare sector.

