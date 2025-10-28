Adani Total Gas Announces Financial Results and New Director Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Adani Total Gas Ltd. ( (IN:ATGL) ).

Adani Total Gas Limited announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, during a board meeting held on October 28, 2025. Additionally, the company appointed Mr. K. Jairaj as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) for a three-year term, pending shareholder approval. These developments reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance and transparency, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about Adani Total Gas Ltd.

Adani Total Gas Limited, formerly known as Adani Gas Ltd, operates in the energy sector, focusing on the distribution of natural gas. The company is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, and is involved in providing gas distribution services across various regions.

Average Trading Volume: 192,548

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 684.9B INR

Find detailed analytics on ATGL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue