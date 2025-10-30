Adani Green Energy Secures 60 MW Solar-Wind Hybrid Power Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Adani Green Energy Limited ( (IN:ADANIGREEN) ) is now available.

Adani Green Energy Limited has announced that its subsidiaries, Adani Solar Energy Jodhpur Six Limited and Adani Renewable Energy Forty One Limited, have entered into Power Consumption Agreements to supply 60 MW of solar-wind hybrid power to a commercial and industrial customer. This power will be sourced from a 50 MW solar power plant in Baap, Rajasthan, and a 52 MW wind power plant in Khavda, Gujarat. This agreement underscores Adani Green Energy’s strategic focus on expanding its renewable energy footprint and catering to the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions in the commercial and industrial sectors.

Adani Green Energy Limited operates in the renewable energy industry, focusing on the development and operation of solar and wind energy projects. The company is committed to sustainable energy solutions and has a significant presence in the Indian renewable energy market.

