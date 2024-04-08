AdAlta Ltd: Pioneering Next-Gen Cancer Immunotherapies

AdAlta Ltd. (AU:1AD) has released an update.

AdAlta Limited has partnered with SYNthesis BioVentures to explore the creation of a new entity, AdCella, which aims to bring advanced cellular immunotherapies from Asia to western markets, capitalizing on AdAlta’s i-body technology. The collaboration seeks to expand AdAlta’s clinical stage pipeline by providing a platform for these therapies to undergo clinical trials in Australia and potentially offer earlier access to new treatments for Australian patients. Through AdCella, the companies will leverage their combined expertise to accelerate the development and commercialization of next-generation immunotherapies for solid cancers.

