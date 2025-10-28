AdAlta Ltd. Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from AdAlta Ltd. ( (AU:1AD) ) is now available.

AdAlta Ltd. has announced the quotation of 201,666,666 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 28, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to enhance the company’s financial flexibility, potentially impacting its market positioning and providing new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about AdAlta Ltd.

AdAlta Ltd. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of novel therapeutic products. The company is known for its proprietary i-body technology, which targets challenging diseases with unmet medical needs.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.45M

