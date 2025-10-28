AdAlta Limited Completes Share Issuance to Strengthen Financial Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AdAlta Ltd. ( (AU:1AD) ) just unveiled an update.

AdAlta Limited has completed the issuance of 201,666,666 fully paid ordinary shares at a price of $0.0018 per share. This issuance is part of the company’s funding arrangements with Meurs Group, aimed at addressing outstanding subscription amounts. The shares were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, and the company has confirmed compliance with relevant legal provisions. This move is expected to strengthen AdAlta’s financial position and support its ongoing operations in the biotechnology sector.

AdAlta Limited is a biotechnology company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: 1AD). The company specializes in the development of novel therapeutic products, focusing on innovative treatments for diseases with unmet medical needs.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.45M

