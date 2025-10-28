AdAlta Completes Final Share Issuance Under Meurs Investment Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AdAlta Ltd. ( (AU:1AD) ) has issued an announcement.

AdAlta Limited announced the final issuance of shares under its Investment Agreement with the Meurs Group, a longstanding shareholder. This agreement, initiated in April 2024, provided crucial liquidity and strategic flexibility for AdAlta as it developed its cellular immunotherapy strategy. The completion of this share issuance positions AdAlta to raise private capital to advance its CAR-T technologies for solid cancer treatment. The settlement marks the end of the Meurs Investment Agreement, highlighting the continued support from Meurs Group and AdAlta’s readiness to further its market positioning in the high-growth cellular immunotherapy sector.

More about AdAlta Ltd.

AdAlta Limited is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing effective cellular immunotherapies for treating solid cancers. The company employs an ‘East to West’ strategy, integrating Asian T cell therapy innovations with Australia’s clinical and manufacturing capabilities to connect Eastern advancements with Western markets. AdAlta aims to address the underserved solid tumor segment, which constitutes 90% of cancers, with a projected market growth to US$20.3 billion by 2028. The company also develops AD-214, a fusion protein targeting fibrotic diseases of the lung and kidney.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.45M

For detailed information about 1AD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue