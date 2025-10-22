Adalan Ventures Updates on Reverse Takeover of Topos Network

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zaim Credit Systems Plc ( (GB:ZAIM) ) just unveiled an update.

Adalan Ventures Plc has announced an update on its proposed reverse takeover of Topos Network Pte, a company that has been expanding its business and now services over 720,000 clients. The acquisition aims to enhance Adalan’s market position by integrating Topos’ growing operations. The two companies have modified their Term Sheet to extend exclusivity and are targeting the completion of the reverse takeover by the first quarter of 2026. Despite delays in refinancing, Adalan is optimistic about the growth opportunities presented by the merger with Topos.

More about Zaim Credit Systems Plc

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.31M

