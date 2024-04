Adairs Ltd. (AU:ADH) has released an update.

Adairs Limited has announced the application for quotation of 1,190,449 new fully paid ordinary securities. The application, dated April 9, 2024, adheres to the ASX Listing Rules and reflects the company’s latest financial activity. This move could potentially be of interest to investors watching the ASX for new opportunities.

For further insights into AU:ADH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.