Adairs Limited Seeks Quotation for New Shares

Adairs Ltd. (AU:ADH) has released an update.

Adairs Limited, identified by ASX issuer code ADH, has announced an application for the quotation of 441,345 new fully paid ordinary shares. The application was made on April 9, 2024, following the company’s procedures outlined in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules. This move might interest investors as it signifies potential growth and investment opportunities within the company.

