Adagene Inc. Strikes Deal to Sell Depositary Shares

Adagene, Inc. (ADAG) has released an update.

Adagene Inc. has entered into a sales agreement with Leerink Partners LLC to issue and sell American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing 1.25 ordinary shares, through a time-to-time sales arrangement. The ADSs will be sold pursuant to a registration statement that became effective in May 2022, with sales parameters detailed in a prospectus supplement. This strategic move allows Adagene to potentially raise capital flexibly, depending on market conditions and their operational needs.

